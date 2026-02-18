Barely three days to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, the Chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, has stepped down from the February 21 election.

Following his withdrawal from the poll, Adamu declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Joshua Musa, amid talks involving the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Announcing his decision on Wednesday, February 18, in Bwari during an event attended by Wike and supporters from both camps, Adamu described the move as the outcome of “Deep consultation” with the FCT Minister.

He noted that he and Musa were “Brothers” and that it would “not be nice for two brothers to kill themselves over one business.”

“As such, I have relinquished my support to Honourable Joshua. And I want to urge you all to support him to become chairman of Bwari Area Council,” he stated.

Speaking at the gathering, Wike said, “We have agreed that he will stand down for Joshua.”

The Bwari contest is one of six area council chairmanship elections scheduled across the FCT, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) overseeing polls for six Chairmen and 62 Councillorship seats.

The development follows a recent Supreme Court of Nigeria ruling affirming Musa as the valid APC candidate after earlier legal disputes.