Barely 7 days to the FCT Area Council elections slated for Saturday, February 21, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will only support candidates who align with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda.

The Minister, who spoke in Abuja during activities marking the 60th birthday celebration of Senator Sandy Onor, said his political support in the council polls would be determined by candidates’ loyalty to the President’s vision.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the event brought together political associates, academics and dignitaries to honour Onor’s contributions to scholarship and public service.

Speaking at the event, Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State maintained that he was unapologetic about his position.

“We have the FCT Area Council election coming up on February 21, and I have a duty to support any candidate who supports President Tinubu to win.

“It is also my duty to ensure that any candidate who is not supporting Tinubu does not win in the election, and I owe no apology for my stand,” Wike said.

He described Senator Onor as dependable and loyal while referring to him as a “Credible ally, a trustworthy friend, and a good brother.”

According to Wike, their relationship extends beyond politics, adding: “I will continue to be with you and work with you, because I know even if I am not alive today, you will not abandon my family.”

In a citation read at the ceremony, Prof. Anthony Eyang highlighted Onor’s background and career trajectory. Born on February 14, 1966, in Ikom, Cross River State, Onor was described as having grown up in a value-driven environment shaped by discipline and faith.

Eyang noted that his journey from academia at the University of Calabar to national politics demonstrates a commitment to leadership and societal development.

Chairman of the planning committee, Senator Philip Aduda, said the gathering was organised to appreciate God for Onor’s life and accomplishments both in academics and politics.

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, who represented the Chairman of the Occasion, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, described Onor as an icon and a leader equipped for higher responsibility.

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kalu Agabi (SAN), also spoke at the event, commending Onor’s intellect and courage. “I love Sen. Sandy Onor because he is not one of those who stigmatise the constitution as a product of the military,” he said.

A commemorative Festschrift in honour of Onor was presented by Prof. Dave Imbua, Head of the Department of History and International Studies at the University of Calabar.

The publication, compiled by scholars, recognises Onor’s contributions to historical scholarship. The book was unveiled on behalf of Wike and his associates, with a reported donation of N50 million.

In his response, Onor reflected on lessons learned over six decades, stressing the importance of integrity and diligence. He said reaching 60 had reinforced his belief that character and excellence are essential virtues, adding that dedication ultimately yields results.

He, however, noted that “everything becomes insignificant if the finger of God is absent in one’s life.”

Onor expressed appreciation to his family, friends and supporters for standing by him throughout his journey, assuring them that their goodwill would always be valued.