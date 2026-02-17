Ahead of Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed its readiness for the poll.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, February 16, the FCT INEC Administrative Secretary, Abimbola Oladunjoye, said everything is in place for the successful conduct of the election.

According to her, sensitive materials would be picked up on Thursday, February 20, from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and moved straight to the councils.

READ ALSO

She added that staff have been trained, BVAS have been configured, and the voter register has been printed.

“So, I tell you that we are very ready for the election on Saturday, 21 February 2026. We have virtually done everything we need to do for the election.

“Right now, we have received all our non-sensitive materials, everything has been bagged and sent to all Area Councils.

“Towards Thursday, we shall go to the CBN and get our sensitive materials and move them straight to the Area Councils,” she said.