FCT Poll: We’re Disappointed In INEC, FCTA – Electorate

…As APC commends stakeholders for peaceful poll

The electorate at the Mpape, Bwari Area Council and Wuse ward of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Saturday expressed disappointed in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the low turnout of voters to the Area Councils election.

The voters accused the INEC of missed up in the electorate voting units and FCT Administration not able to effect closure of markets and sit at home during the election.

According to the voters, their names were moved away from their previous units and they couldn’t locate their units.

For instance, most voters in Gwarimpa were changed to Gishiri which is far from Gwarimpa for their voting unit without any previous notice.

They got to their polling units just to discovered that their names were no more there but had been moved to Gishiri.

They protested that it was deliberate as they could not move to the new polling units

At Wuse polling units, the same experience was shown there. Voters could not find their names in their polling units. They have to check all the units to see if they could see their names. Some did and some could not.

However, in anger some persons went home and could not vote.

The electoral officers at the Gana Street Maitama said many people who came out to vote couldn’t vote because they did not see their names on the voters list.

The story of voters disappointment was not different from each other as it also happened in Mpape, Bwari Area Council.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has commended the stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the election.

The campaign council monitored the election in the six Area Councils

Speaking to journalists, the secretary of the campaign council, who is Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu said, “First of all, I want to thank the APC leadership, starting from the leader of the party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and the National Working Committee, who thought it wise to set up a committee to oversee both the campaign and the election taking place today.

“That decision gave us the opportunity to be involved in planning the campaign, as well as supervising the implementation of the election on the side of our party, ensuring that all the T’s were crossed and the I’s dotted.

‘Today, we went round to check whether everything we prepared and planned was being implemented as expected. We also went out to see whether Nigerians actually heard us during the campaign — through our policies, infrastructure plans and stakeholder engagements across the FCT.

“This exercise would not be complete without acknowledging the role of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the main stakeholder responsible for organising this election.

“I started from the situation room to monitor developments across the FCT and its six area councils. I decided not to remain there; instead, I went out with my sister, the Minister of State, and other members of the committee to have first-hand, participatory observation of the process.

“I must commend INEC. In all the places we visited, their logistics worked efficiently. Materials arrived on time, and their ad hoc staff including members of the NYSC were present and properly briefed on their responsibilities.

“I felt comfortable that the personnel INEC deployed knew exactly what they were there to do. Impressively, INEC started early enough. By 8:00 or 9:00 a.m., materials were already on ground.

“I also observed that INEC coordinated effectively with all political parties. Agents of various parties were present, and they acknowledged that they were given fair treatment.

“There was no lopsided or preferential treatment towards any party, and for that, we commend INEC.

“Beyond INEC, another major stakeholder in this election is the security agencies. I saw them on duty, ensuring peace at polling units.

“From interviews conducted with voters at the polling centres, many confirmed that the process had remained peaceful from morning through vote counting.

“I observed the compilation of the EC8A forms, and the IReV portal was available for transmission from the polling units, in line with the Electoral Act.

“If elections across Nigeria are conducted in this manner, then there is hope for the electorate. It would mean fairness, transparency, and credibility.

However, I noticed that voter turnout in many polling units was lower than expected.

“That is an area of concern. For those who may have stayed away due to fear of insecurity or concerns about possible irregularities, I want to encourage them: what we witnessed today was peaceful and orderly.”