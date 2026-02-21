FCT Poll: Voting Commences At AMAC Polling Unit

Voting has commenced at Polling Unit 18, Post Office, in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, as residents turned outen masse for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

The voting process started at about 9:05 a.m. after officials completed the display of the voter register and party agents verified details on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Accreditation proceeded smoothly, with the BVAS devices operating without hitches and voters processed in an orderly manner.

Security personnel were stationed at the polling unit to maintain order and protect electoral materials.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Correctional Service were deployed to ensure a peaceful voting atmosphere.