FCT Poll: Vote Buying Won’t Be Tolerated – Amupitan

Ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has warned political parties that vote buying will not be tolerated.

This is as he reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to a peaceful, transparent, and credible election scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 21.

Speaking on Wednesday at a high-level stakeholders’ forum in Abuja, Amupitan noted that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) would be on ground to prevent vote buying and other electoral offences.

Amupitan called on political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully, while urging security agencies to remain professional and impartial throughout the exercise.

According to him, more than 1.6 million registered voters are expected to participate in the election across 2,822 polling units, with 570 candidates vying for 68 elective positions in the six area councils.

He said the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) would be deployed in all polling units, while results would be uploaded in real time to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal to enhance transparency.

The INEC chairman noted that 89 observer groups and 700 journalists have been accredited to monitor the exercise, adding that multiple security agencies would be deployed to ensure order.

He added that 1,132 vehicles, 620 motorcycles and 14 boats would be deployed to facilitate the movement of personnel and materials, stressing that there must be no logistical lapses on election day.

“Any individual found buying or selling votes will be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Vote trading undermines the sanctity of the ballot and erodes public confidence in democratic institutions. It must not be tolerated.

“INEC does not have a political party and does not have a preferred candidate. Our mandate is clear: to provide the enabling environment for residents of the Federal Capital Territory to freely choose their representatives,” he said.