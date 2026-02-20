FCT Poll: Ubani Faults Wike’s Movement Restriction

Following the restriction of movement in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the FCT Area Council Election, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Monday Ubani, has criticised the Minister, Nyesom Wike, for the directives.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wike declared Friday, February 20, a work-free day and announced a separate contrast movement restriction from 8:00 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, directing security agencies to enforce compliance.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Ubani described the directive as excessive, stating that the order appears disproportionate, although he acknowledged authorities may have security intelligence unknown to the public.

READ ALSO:

Ubani, however, added that while the directives may appear conflicting, citizens typically comply with security agencies as the primary enforcers.

He linked the need for sweeping restrictions to what he described as Nigeria’s evolving democratic culture, arguing that elections in more advanced democracies do not disrupt daily economic activity.

“Let them take a hard look again at this particular directive. They should take a look at it. I mean, from 8 pm tonight till the following day. Honestly, it doesn’t make sense to me. But they may have a reason, I don’t know, because they see more than we.

“The police’s own is different, though. I think we obey the police, though. So when there is conflict, who supersedes? They are the enforcers, so we obey the enforcers.

“It all speaks of our political maturity. Maybe we are not yet mature. Because if you watch developed economies when they are conducting their own election, people will just go to the office, cast their vote, and go back to work.

“It absolutely shows some level of immaturity for us to shut down the entire economy because we want to elect leaders,” he stated.