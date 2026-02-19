FCT Poll: SDP Concludes Campaign

Ahead of Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils’ election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) concluded its campaign yesterday, urging residents of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to use their votes to reclaim lands allegedly misappropriated by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The campaign was led by the party’s AMAC candidate, Dr. Simon Obinna. Speaking to a large crowd of supporters at Apo, Obinna pledged that, if elected, his administration would ensure development reaches all parts of the council.

During a wide roadshow across the Abuja metropolis, Obinna distributed party materials and insignia, receiving enthusiastic support from residents who assured him of their votes.

He stated: “Nigeria belongs to us all. Whether you were born here or elsewhere, we are all one people. We all pay our taxes and contribute to the development of this city. It is time that all residents benefit equally from governance.”

Also speaking at the rally, SDP 2023 presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adeboye, urged voters to freely choose their preferred chairman without interference from the Minister of the FCT.

He said: “A man in Abuja claims he has chosen the winner of these elections. In this country, it is the people who choose their leaders. No one can dictate who will lead us. On Saturday, let us use our fingers to vote and elect Tagwaye Obinna Simon as Chairman and Georgina Ngufa Jogo as Vice Chairman.”

Adeboye further criticised the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and Minister Wike, describing Tinubu’s tenure as flawed and calling for corrective action. He added: “You can take our land, but you cannot take our votes or our lives. The day Tinubu leaves, Tagwaye will serve; the day Wike leaves, Georgina will take over. Wike cannot come and close our schools or decide our leaders. Tinubu has signed budgets without proper implementation, and one bridge Wike built cost more than what it took to establish Abuja under Murtala Mohammed.”

The Vice Chairmanship candidate, Mrs. Georgina Ngufa Jogo, also encouraged residents to use their index fingers to cast votes for the SDP.

The rally drew several party leaders, including the National Chairman, Dr. Abubakar Sadiq Gombe; his deputy, Sen. Ugochukwu Uba; and former Minister of Power, Dr. Olu Agunloye, among others.