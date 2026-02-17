FCT Poll: Prioritize Competence, Integrity In Choosing Leaders, Adebayo Tells Residents

Ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils Election on Saturday, the 2023 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has urged residents to prioritize competence, integrity, and other positive virtues when choosing leaders.

Adebayo gave the charge in Gwagwalada, where SDP leaders campaigned for the party’s chairmanship candidate. He emphasized that the election should be free, fair, and devoid of any form of rigging, while calling for renewed commitment to grassroots governance and inclusive development.

Addressing supporters at the campaign rally, Adebayo noted that the election offers residents an opportunity to redefine leadership at the local level and demand accountability from elected officials. He highlighted that the creation of the FCT under the administration of Murtala Muhammed in 1976 aimed to provide equal access to infrastructure and opportunities for all Nigerians, regardless of social status.

According to Adebayo, disparities in infrastructure and social services between affluent districts such as Asokoro and Maitama and satellite communities like Gwagwalada underscore the need for policy-driven leadership focused on equitable development.

He identified key challenges confronting residents, including irregular electricity supply, inadequate potable water, poor road networks, under-resourced schools, and insecurity. Adebayo stressed that sustainable national development must begin at the grassroots level rather than relying solely on federal interventions.

The former presidential candidate urged voters to prioritize competence, integrity, and proven service in selecting leaders, rather than ethnicity, religion, or financial inducement. He described the party’s chairmanship candidate as a community-oriented legal practitioner committed to expanding access to education and social justice, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Adebayo further emphasized that improving healthcare, infrastructure, and security in satellite towns is essential not only for residents but also for the overall stability of the FCT, noting that socio-economic neglect in any community ultimately affects the wider society.

He called on eligible voters to participate actively in the forthcoming Area Councils election, stressing that meaningful national transformation begins with accountable leadership at the local government level.

On his part, SDP chairmanship candidate in Gwagwalada Area Council, Khalid Bala-Gano, expressed optimism about his party’s prospects in Saturday’s election. He described the event as the culmination of weeks of grassroots engagement, stakeholder consultations, and issue-based campaigning.

Bala-Gano noted that despite challenges during the campaign, the party remained focused on presenting practical policy solutions to address infrastructure deficits, improve primary healthcare delivery, strengthen basic education, and enhance security within the council.

According to him, the election presents residents with an opportunity to choose leadership committed to transparency, accountability, and inclusive development. He expressed confidence that, with community support and divine grace, the party would secure victory at the polls.

He reaffirmed his commitment to people-oriented governance, promising to prioritize sustainable development programs that directly impact the lives of residents across wards in the Area Council.

Bala-Gano also urged eligible voters to turn out peacefully and participate actively in the democratic process.