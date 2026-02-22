FCT Poll: PDP Wins Gwagwalada Area Council

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Kasim, has emerged as the winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council Chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Philip Akpeni, made the declaration following the conclusion of the collation of results.

Announcing the outcome of the election in the Area, Akpeni said, Kasim secured 22,165 votes to defeat Yahaya Shehu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 17,788 votes.

Biko Umar of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) finished third with 1,687 votes.

He said, “I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Gwagwalada chairmanship held on Feb. 21, 2026.

“That Mohammed Kasim of PDP, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Kasim’s victory gives the PDP a key win in the FCT council elections as results continue to shape the political balance in the territory.