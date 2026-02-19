FCT Poll: PDP Chairmanship Candidate Withdraws, Backs APC Rival

…after consulting Wike

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Saturday’s Bwari Area Council chairmanship in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council election Julius Adamu yesterday withdrew from the race.

Adamu stepped aside for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Joshua Musa, less than 72 hours before the poll. He explained during an engagement in Abuja that his decision followed the intervention of Minister Nyesom Wike.

Adamu said: “I am standing here before you this afternoon to tell you that I have been in deep consultation with the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and I have come to the conclusion that Joshua and I are brothers. “It will not be nice for two brothers to kill themselves over one office. Therefore, I have relinquished my ambition to Joshua.”