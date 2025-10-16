FCT Poll: Obi, ADC Candidate Decry Sorry State Of Abuja Schools

Peter Obi has urged all levels of government to invest in education. He made the call when he visited LEA Nursery/Primary School, Kawa, a suburb of Abuja, alongside the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chairmanship candidate for the Abuja Municipal Area Council Moses Paul.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election decried the dilapidated state of the school, noting that the furniture is in “irreparable condition”.

Obi asked why a school with over 200 pupils has no toilet facilities, and promised to give the school a facelift. He said: “The most important thing we can do as a nation is to invest in basic education. Investment in children is the most important.

“I am here today to support my brother, Dr. Moses Paul, the ADC candidate contesting the AMAC Council. “You know he is campaigning and going round the communities in his constituency.

“He told me that he went to a school that has no chairs for teachers. They have no toilet. “That is what I believe leaders should do: visit schools and other public facilities to see things.

“As governor, I visited all the primary and secondary schools in Anambra State. I always like going to see things.”

Paul condemned the deplorable state of educational facilities in the territory, recalling that schools in Abuja went on strike for nearly one year because the teachers were denied their welfare. He promised to change the narratives if elected.