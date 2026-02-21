The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups against actions that could disturb public peace as results from the Area Council elections begin to surface.

The FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, issued this warning after touring several polling units to monitor the conduct of the exercise.

Speaking with newsmen, Dr Odumosu described the election as a successful “litmus test” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He commended voters for their orderly behaviour and highlighted the significant presence of security personnel across the area councils.

Odumosu attributes the calm environment to careful planning and effective collaboration among security agencies.

Acknowledged that no electoral exercise can be flawless, Odumosu said the process offers an important opportunity for security agencies to assess operations and implement improvements before future nationwide polls.

As collation progresses, the Commandant said he does not anticipate immediate unrest but stressed that security operatives are prepared to respond decisively to any threat to law and order.

He confirmed that the NSCDC is working in coordination with other security bodies, including the Nigeria Police and the State Security Service, to deter and address any attempt to incite violence or manipulate the electoral outcome.

According to him, the continued patrols and strong visibility of security personnel are intended to discourage potential troublemakers.

“The security apparatus remains fully prepared for any eventuality as the election moves into its final phase,” he stated.