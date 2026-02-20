New Telegraph

February 20, 2026
FCT Poll: None Of PDP Candidate Has Withdrawn – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of peddling rumours of withdrawal of PDP candidates from the Area Council elections.

The CP-PDP, in a statement issued by the Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, said the party is fielding candidates for both Chairmanship and Councillorship positions in Bwari, as well as the five other Area Councils.

“The party has not withdrawn from any contest, contrary to rumours being peddled by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the conference stated.

According to the CP-PDP, under the fundamental principles of democratic process, “it is the party that is on the ballot and in the contest by sponsoring candidates, rather than the individual.”

It added that, regardless of external claims, there is no official correspondence from any PDP candidate indicating a withdrawal from any of the Area Council elections.

“In light of this, the CP-PDP urges all party members, supporters, and the general public to disregard these baseless rumours and come out en masse to exercise their franchise and support for the PDP.

“We urge our members to stay focused, remain peaceful, cast their votes, and monitor the process until its conclusion.

“It is the party that is on the ballot, and it is the party that will bring the desired dividends of democracy back to the people,” it added.

