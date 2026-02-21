FCT Poll: Low Turnout Recorded Across AMAC Polling Units

Voter turnout was low across several polling units in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) during the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

A similar situation was observed at Polling Unit 008, where officials attended to the small number of voters present while expecting more residents to arrive.

Another presiding officer noted that the process was proceeding without technical hitches, saying, “Everything is going on fine. There are no issues with the machines for now. We are waiting for more voters.”

Despite the low turnout, electoral materials and accreditation machines were functioning properly.

Security operatives were deployed around the polling centres to maintain order and safeguard election materials. Personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Correctional Service were present to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.