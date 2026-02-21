FCT Poll: Low Turnout, Peaceful Election In Asokoro

Voting is underway in all the Polling Units in the Asokoro District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The turnout is generally very low, but voters are trickling in as the election officials are virtually on holiday and sleeping away due to a lack of voters.

At the Junior Secondary School, Asokoro, where 3,157 total registered voters, not up to 150 people have been accredited and so far voted as of 1.30 pm.

The exercise is peaceful with the party agents and security men chatting away and having fun.

…Details later