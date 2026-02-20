FCT Poll: Kingibe Urges Wike To Review Movement Restriction In Abuja

Following the restriction of movement announcement made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, ahead of the Area Council Election, the FCT Senator, Ireti Kingibe, has called on the Minister to review and suspend the directives.

New Telegraph had earlier reported Wike declared Friday a work-free day in Abuja while announcing a restriction of movement from 8 pm on Friday to 6 pm on Saturday in preparation for the FCT Local Council elections scheduled for Saturday, February 21.

Reacting to the development in a statement signed by her Special Assistant on Media, Matilda Duncan, Senator Kingibe strongly condemned the directives.

She described the Minister’s action as “Authoritarian, ill-considered, and unacceptable in a democratic society.”

The Senator stated unequivocally that the decision to impose a curfew across the FCT, without broad consultation with critical stakeholders, is a direct affront to democratic governance and the constitutional rights of residents.

While acknowledging the importance of maintaining law and order, Kingibe emphasised that security concerns cannot serve as a blanket justification for “Executive overreach”.

She stressed that the curfew, as announced, risks inflicting severe economic hardship on small businesses, workers, and families who rely on daily income for survival, as well as international visitors.

“The people of the FCT are not subjects under a dictatorship. They are citizens of a democratic republic.

“Any sweeping restriction on their movement and livelihoods must be justified by compelling evidence, subjected to scrutiny, and carried out with transparency.

“ECOWAS Parliamentarians will be arriving for a planned 10-day extraordinary meeting starting on Sunday, Set Weddings and receptions, Planned Functions, Marked Events and Embassies.

“Curfews are only warranted when there are SERIOUS security breaches, and there are NONE. This is only just Area Council (LG) Elections.

“Decisions of this magnitude cannot be taken without cause, consultation with stakeholders, and due process.

“The Minister should please remember that he is not the first to administer this territory and this is not the first election taking place here.

“The rights, freedoms, and economic well-being of the people of the FCT must never be compromised by arbitrary, authoritarian and draconian executive action.”