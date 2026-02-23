FCT Poll: Keyamo Slams Opposition, Says Nigerians ‘Not Fools’

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described as baseless propaganda, allegations by opposition parties that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) elections held on Saturday, 21 February, 2026 were marred by irregularities.

Keyamo in a statement on Sunday said the opposition had resorted to “futile excuses” after losing at the polls noting that Nigerians are not fools.

“This set of opposition fellows are a bunch of lazy and shameless characters. The futile excuses they give for losing elections have become their opium to numb their pain, disappointment and shame for their rejection by the electorate after all their theatrics and grandstanding. Nigerians are NOT FOOLS,” he said.

The minister further accused them of exaggerating isolated issues in a handful of polling units to discredit the entire electoral process.

According to Keyamo, out of the 2,822 polling units across the FCT, the opposition showed corrected result sheets in fewer than 10 units as evidence that the election was flawed, an approach he described as misleading and illogical.

“Out of a total of 2,822 poling units in FCT, they display result sheets that were corrected (for whatever reason) in less than 10 units to attempt to prove that THE WHOLE ELECTION was marred by irregularities. Even in some of these units, the corrected figures favour their own Party(ies). Assuming it is even 50 units that had corrected (or mutilated) sheets, that leaves you with over 2,770 units,” he added.

Keyamo further alleged the opposition of attempting to create “mass hysteria” by suggesting that Nigeria’s democracy was under threat, warning that such narratives could incite unnecessary political tension among citizens.

“THE ONLY ELECTION THAT CAN BE FREE AND FAIR, IN THEIR OWN WARPED MINDS, IS WHEN THE RULING PARTY LOSES.

These guys are prepared only for propaganda, not elections. It is as simple as that,” he concluded.