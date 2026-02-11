FCT Poll: INEC To Take Tough Measures Against Vote Buying – Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, has reaffirmed his resolve to act on security intelligence and risk assessments presented ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections scheduled for 21st February 2026.

The INEC Boss gave this assurance on Tuesday, February 10, at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the National Peace Committee led by the Head of its Secretariat, Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo, PhD.

The INEC Chairman noted that the information provided would be thoroughly reviewed, evaluated and shared with relevant security agencies for necessary action.

“You have presented to us a very great piece of information. We are not going to take it for granted. We are going to be sharing this with our security department so that we can at least take this information and take the necessary steps that we are supposed to take,” he said.

Speaking further, he specifically noted that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) would receive “special scrutiny and attention,” alongside Bwari and Kuje Area Councils, based on the concerns raised.

While commenting on the issue of vote buying, Amupitan reassured the Commission’s resolve to curb the menace, revealing that relevant law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies have been placed on alert.

“We specifically charged the Nigeria Police, the EFCC, and also the ICPC to be on guard so that we can arrest the menace of vote buying and what some people call ‘divorce trading’,” he stated.

The Chairman further described the Peace Accord as a social contract that binds political actors to peaceful conduct and acceptance of election outcomes.

He noted that activities in 2026 are critical to the Commission’s broader preparations for the 2027 General Election.“We regard 2026 as our preparatory year for the 2027 general election,” he added.

Earlier, Rev. Fr. Barkindo conveyed the goodwill of the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, and the Convener, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

He apologised for the delay in formally engaging with the new leadership of the Commission and pledged the Committee’s continued collaboration and strategic support.

“We want to assure the new INEC Chairman that the National Peace Committee is available, open and accessible to working with the Commission, ensuring that the elections that will happen, the Area Council elections, the governorship elections, future state elections, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We are fully behind the Commission to give the Commission all the necessary support and strategic guidance that will be required,” he said. Rev. Fr. Barkindo disclosed that the Committee’s Election Security and Information Hub, launched last year, has developed networks and field agents across the states to gather data on insecurity, violence and conflict trends. He emphasised that the Committee’s interventions are evidence-based and guided strictly by verified data rather than sentiment or partisan considerations.