FCT Poll: INEC To Probe Staffers Responsible For Shortfalls – Amupitan

Four days after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, said that employees of the agency, who were responsible for the shortfalls recorded in the Kuje and Kabusa councils, will be investigated.

Amupitan, who made this disclosure on Wednesday while reviewing the FCT polls at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, warned that the workers would be punished if found guilty.

According to him, the transporters who were responsible for the delay in the movement of logistics to the Kwali area council will also be blacklisted.

All REC from the 36 states and the FCT were invited to the meeting, and also the forum of state independent electoral commissions, who are on a courtesy visit to the INEC chairman.

The leader of the delegation said the meeting is aimed at collaborating with INEC to strengthen local government elections across the states.

The meeting is being held exactly four days after the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory council elections and by-elections in Rivers and Kano states on Saturday.