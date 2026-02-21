FCT Poll: INEC Begins Upload Of Results On IREV

Following the conclusion of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the upload of results on its results viewing portal (IReV).

Saturday Telegraph reports that results across the polling units (PUs) from the area councils election have started trickling in, including those for chairmanship and councillorship.

As of 6:28:05 pm, 809 results out 1401, representing 57.74 percent from the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) have been uploaded on the IReV.

However, the FCT area council election is serving as a test-run for INEC ahead of the 2027 general election.