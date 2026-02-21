As residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) head to the polls, the Electoral Hub has announced the deployment of 53 observers across the six area councils, describing the election as a “Critical benchmark” for grassroots democracy and the first real test of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s electronic collation system.

The civic organisation said the 2026 FCT Area Council Election was historic for being the first local government poll to feature the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Electronic Collation (E-Collation) system using the electronic EC88A form for the transmission of results.

A statement signed by the Director of The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels, noted that the FCT remains the only part of the country where local government elections were conducted by INEC, unlike the 36 states where the exercise was overseen by State Independent Electoral Commissions.

She said: “This unique status makes the FCT election a critical benchmark and learning curve for electoral management at the grassroots level across Nigeria.”

According to her, the processes and innovations deployed by the commission would serve as a reference point for subnational elections nationwide.

The Electoral Hub welcomed the deployment of the new technology but urged INEC to ensure that “all technical backup measures are in place” to prevent glitches and safeguard the integrity of the results management process.

She added, “According to the Commission, results upload will only be permitted when both the electronic and manual versions of the results tally. Also, a new software will detect discrepancies between scanned results and entered figures and block uploads where accredited voter numbers do not match.

“This represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology to strengthen transparency, but the process must remain open to scrutiny by party agents, observers, voters and the general public.”

The organisation disclosed that it would deploy 53 accredited and citizen observers to monitor pre-election activities, election-day conduct and the post-election environment across all area councils.

“Our observation is anchored in an electoral accountability framework, which recognises that effective electoral governance alone does not guarantee good elections,”

“A complex variety of social, economic and political variables affect the process, integrity and outcome of democratic elections. Therefore, responsibility extends beyond the electoral management body to political parties, candidates, the security agencies, legislature, executive and judiciary.”

The Hub outlined a number of expectations ahead of the poll, including adherence to the Electoral Act 2022, particularly Section 94, which prohibits campaign activities within 24 hours of Election Day.

It called on law enforcement agencies to maintain neutrality and ensure a peaceful environment, noting that “given the unique security dynamics of the FCT, coordination among agencies is crucial.”

The Hub also urged candidates to focus on issue-based campaigns addressing challenges such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, waste management, security and community development.

“Candidates should demonstrate a deep understanding of the existential challenges confronting the area councils and present clear, practical solutions.”

On voter participation, the organisation emphasised that elections provide citizens with the opportunity to shape grassroots governance and hold leaders accountable.

Quoting Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and constitutional provisions on freedom of expression, the group stressed that “the will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government.

“The outcome of the election must clearly reflect the will of the voters. The bedrock of democracy is an election that mirrors the choice of the electorate,” the statement added, while calling for unimpeded access and protection for election observers.

The organisation further appealed to residents of the Federal Capital Territory to participate peacefully and make informed choices.

“As we go into this election, all stakeholders must collectively commit to a process that promotes electoral integrity and democracy. FCT residents should vote based on candidates’ track records and manifestos and hold elected officials accountable for their promises.”