FCT Poll: Electoral Act Reason For Low Turnout – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has declared that the low turnout in the Federal Capital (FCT) Territory Area Council elections was due to the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu.

Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters made this remark on Saturday at the 001 Polling Unit, LEA Primary School, Kabusa, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

According to him, a lot of Nigerians have lost confidence and trust in the electoral process.

However, he noted that the FCT elections are not the elections that Nigerians are focusing on, but the 2027 general elections.

“What we have discovered is that more and more of our people are no longer voting, and I think it was made adverse by the newly signed electoral law, which doesn’t give transparency the oxygen it needs because democracy needs one oxygen, that’s trust.

“The moment trust is lost, people stay at home because there is nothing more voluntary than voting – you take your money, you take your time, and if you feel like the thing is not going to produce the results you want, you don’t leave your house,” he said.