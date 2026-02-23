FCT Poll: EFCC Arrests 20 For ‘Vote-Buying’, Recovers N17m

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday arrested 20 suspects for sundry electoral offences, including alleged vote-buying and vote-selling during the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

The Commission made this disclosure in a post shared on its verified X handle on Sunday, February 22.

According to the anti-graft agency, its operatives also recovered more than N17 million from some of the suspects arrested for various electoral offences.

“One of the suspects was arrested with a sum of N13,500,000 (Thirteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali Local Government Area,” the statement reads.

“Two of the suspects were arrested in Abaji; nine in Gwagwalada; four in Kuje, and the remaining four in Kwali,” the statement partly read. The EFCC added that the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations. New Telegraph had earlier reported that the FCT council polls recorded low voter turnout and drew allegations of electoral malpractice from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), whose candidates lost across several areas of the territory. The All Progressives Congress (APC) secured a dominant victory in the elections by winning five out of six chairmanship positions. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in only the Gwagwalada area council.