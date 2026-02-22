FCT Poll: Daniel Nuhu Leads APC To Victory In Kwali Area Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has added the Kwali Area Council to its list of victories in the just-concluded Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, as Daniel Nuhu emerged Chairman-elect after securing the highest number of votes.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nuhu polled 17,032 votes to defeat Haruna Pai of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 8,575 votes.

Announcing the results, the INEC Returning Officer announced the outcome on Sunday at the final collation centre in Kwali.

With this latest result, Sunday Telegraph reports that the APC has now won three of the four area councils declared so far in the FCT elections.

The commission had previously confirmed APC victories in AMAC and Bwari, while the PDP won in Gwagwalada.

The Kwali outcome further strengthens the APC’s position in the territory as the remaining results are awaited.