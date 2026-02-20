FCT Poll: Court Adjourns Malami’s Case To Feb 27

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has postponed the trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz, to Friday, February 27.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned the sitting following the public holiday declared by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, ahead of the area council election.

New Telegraph recalls that the Department of State Services (DSS) had earlier arraigned Malami and his son on February 3 on a five-count charge bordering on terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, also accused Malami of failing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers during his tenure as AGF and Minister of Justice.

The two defendants were further alleged to have stored firearms at their residence in Birnin Kebbi without legal authorisation. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, prosecuting counsel Calistus Eze requested their remand in DSS custody and requested the court to set a trial date. Defence counsel Shuaibu Aruwan, SAN, made an oral bail application, contending that the defendants had already spent over two weeks in custody.

However, Justice Abdulmalik declined the oral request, directing the defence to file a formal bail application, and ordered that the defendants remain in DSS custody pending trial.