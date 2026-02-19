FCT Poll: Atiku Urges Residents To Vote APC Out

Former Vice President and 2023 People’s Democratic Party Candidate (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday, February 21, Area Council Elections, describing the polls as a chance for Nigerians to demand change.

In a statement issued on his official X handle on Wednesday, Atiku noted that he was joined by leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), including former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, where they engaged voters on the importance of the upcoming polls.

Atiku opined that the upcoming election would also show how prepared citizens are to demand political change, urging residents to turn out in large numbers to support ADC candidates.

He also criticised the APC and the administration of President Bola Tinubu, accusing the government of failing to address key national challenges.

“This election is very important. It will say a lot about how ready the managers of our elections are to deliver free, fair and credible polls.

“Our party has fielded candidates with competence, capacity and character to offer quality leadership across local councils in Abuja.

“Voters have the responsibility to defy all forms of intimidation and make the right choice.

“The APC-led Federal Government has failed citizens on many fronts,” he said, arguing that the FCT elections present an opportunity for voters to begin voting the party out.

“APC must be voted out in the coming elections, and we should start with the FCT elections.”