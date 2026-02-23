FCT Poll: APC’s Victory Proof Of Approval Of Tinubu Leadership – Odubote

A former member representing Epe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Lanre Odubote, has lauded the conduct of voters as well as the outcome of the municipal council election that took place in Abuja.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, Hon. Odubote stated that the outcome of the poll, where the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won five of the six councils, is a testament that Nigerians approve of the series of reforms being carried out by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

“I receive with joy the outcome of Saturday’s local government election in Abuja, where our party, the All Progressives Congress, carted home five of the six local governments. For me, it is a testament that Nigerians approve the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is despite the noise of naysayers who have continued to see anything good in the way the country has been managed under this regime. Of particular note is the total rejection of the so-called coalition masquerading as the African Democratic Congress, a platform that was totally rejected by the people in the election despite the pre-election noise,” Odubote wrote.

The former Federal lawmaker also urged Nigerians to show more understanding with the efforts being made by the Federal Government to stamp out insecurity in the country, adding that the onslaught of the military against the criminal elements is already yielding fruits as more terror enclave now being raided with many of the criminals being taken out.

Drawing the nexus between peace and development, Hon. Odubote added that “With a little more patience and with the ongoing onslaught being coordinated by the leadership hierarchy of the armed forces, the issue of insecurity would soon be a thing of the past.”