February 22, 2026
FCT Poll: APC Clinches Bwari Council Chairmanship Seat

ECWA Pastor Joins APC, Lauds National Chairman’s Leadership Style

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joshua Ishaku has been declared the winner of the Bwari Area Council chairmanship election conducted on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Nurudeen, made thid declaration on Sunday in Bwari.

According to him, Ishaku secured 18,466 votes to emerge victorious in the contest.

“I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council Bwari chairmanship election held on Feb. 21, 2026.

“Joshua Ishaku, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Nurudeen added that the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) finished second with 4,254 votes, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate placed third after polling 3,515 votes.

The chairmanship election took place across 10 wards in the council, namely Igu, Shere, Dutse, Ushafa, Byazhin, Kuduru, Kubwa, Usuma, Bwari Central, and Kawu.

