The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Umar Abdullahi Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Abaji Area Council chairmanship election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Abubakar defeated his closest rivals, Sokodabo Bilyaminu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Mohammed Ibrahim of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to secure the council’s top seat.

The official results are as follows:

APC – 15,536 votes

PDP – 4,547 votes

ADC – 37 votes

Speaking after the announcement, Abubakar expressed his gratitude to the electorate and pledged to deliver on his campaign promises.

“I am humbled by the confidence the people of Abaji have shown in me. I promise to work tirelessly to bring development and progress to our council,” he said.

Abubakar’s victory added to the APC’s strong showing in the FCT Area Council elections, highlighting the party’s growing influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.