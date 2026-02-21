FCT Poll: Amupitan Gives Election Update

Speaking to members of the INEC press corps, Amupitan disclosed that the election is orderly, peaceful, and efficient.

This is as the INEC boss said that he is satisfied that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is working effectively and efficiently.

Contrary to some news reports, the INEC Chairman noted that there is a large turnout, “There is a large turnout, so that means a lot of people are becoming aware of the need to come and cast their votes.”

He also commends security agencies for their work and for keeping things in order. Assuring that the election will be successful.

“You can see for yourself that the election is orderly. The election is also very efficient. The election is peaceful. And those are the instances of a good election. So, as far as the efficiency of the BVAS is concerned, I am very satisfied, because the BVAS has worked; they have worked effectively and efficiently.

“And from what I have taken from the presiding officers, it takes less than five seconds to even accredit a voter.

“There is a large turnout, so that means a lot of people are becoming aware of the need to come and cast their votes. So far, I can say that the election is well organised. The election is peaceful.

“You can see a lot of people here, and they are conducting themselves well. And I learned that there are about 30 security personnel who are present here, and they are also conducting the affairs in an orderly manner. So we hope by the close of the poll, we’ll have a very successful election, he said.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Amupitan was asked what Nigerians should expect and what he would tell Nigerians in order to build their confidence ahead of the polls.

He added, “Well, I have talked about the BVAS. The BVAS works very well. It will guarantee the integrity of the whole system. So if you are not accredited, you can’t vote. When you are credited, you can cast your votes and be patch working effectively.”

On the reports he is getting from other polling units across Abuja in the FCT election, he said, “Very good report from all the polling units. The atmosphere is very calm in all the polling units.

“The only area we had a problem with was in Abaji, and immediately we deployed security, and the ugly incident was tamed, and so voting has resumed.”