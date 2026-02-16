FCT Poll: ADC Reacts To Wike’s Anti-Tinubu Comments

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday berated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his declaration of war against anti-Tinubu candidates ahead of the FCT Area Council elections slated for Saturday, February 21.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Minister, who spoke in Abuja during activities marking the 60th birthday celebration of Senator Sandy Onor, said his political support in the council polls would be determined by candidates’ loyalty to the President’s vision.

“We have the FCT Area Council election coming up on February 21, and I have a duty to support any candidate who supports President Tinubu to win.

“It is also my duty to ensure that any candidate who is not supporting Tinubu does not win in the election, and I owe no apology for my stand,” Wike said.

Reacting to the comment in a statement signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the comment asirresponsible and dangerous.

According to the party, Wike’s remarks were troubling, especially at a time when the country is facing economic hardship, insecurity and political tension.

The party said it was reminding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nyesom Wike and other officials of the administration that Nigerians cannot be bullied or pressured.

It added that any attempt to threaten or force voters into submission only shows fear and exposes what it described as growing anxiety within Wike, Tinubu and the APC over their level of public support, as well as a widening disconnect between the government and many citizens.

The ADC insisted that no declaration of war or political pressure would override the voice of the electorate in the February 21 polls.

“We consider the Minister’s declaration of war against so-called anti-Tinubu candidates not only irresponsible, but dangerous in the current fragile atmosphere of our nation.

“At a time when Nigerians are grappling with unprecedented economic hardship, insecurity, and deep political distrust, the last thing the country needs is inflammatory rhetoric from those entrusted with public office.

“Nigeria must not be turned into a ground for settling political scores; it is a constitutional democracy. Power ultimately belongs to the people, not to any President, any Minister, or anyone who wrongly assumes that holding public office means owning the country.

“If Wike, the APC and its leaders are confident in their performance, they should submit themselves humbly to the verdict of the electorate.

“The ADC will not sit idly by and watch political actors truncate our democracy. Any attempt, overt or covert, to subvert the will of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders will be firmly resisted through every means at our disposal.

“We are prepared to mobilise democratic institutions, civil society partners, and the Nigerian people themselves in defence of the sanctity of the ballot.

“If they are confident in their performance, they should submit themselves humbly to the verdict of the electorate.

“Any attempt, overt or covert, to subvert the will of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders will be firmly resisted through every means at our disposal,” the statement read.