FCT Poll: ADC Not Discouraged By Outcome Of FCT Election –Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chairmanship candidate in Saturday’s Abuja Area Council election Moses Paul said the party is not be discouraged by the outcome of the exercise.

]The All Progressives Congress (APC) won five chairmanship seats – Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Kuje, Abaji, Bwari and Kwali – leaving the Gwagwalada Area Council seat for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Paul, who came second in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) contest, said no force in history has ever defeated an idea whose time has come. He said: “What began here in AMAC will not end here.

What was ignited in your hearts cannot be extinguished by any announcement or delayed by any process. “This is not the end of our journey. This is the beginning of a permanent awakening. “One day, and I say this with absolute certainty, a new AMAC will emerge.

“One day, a new Nigeria will rise. And when that day comes, history will remember that it was you, the ordinary citizens with extraordinary courage, who made it possible.” Paul praised his supporters, stating he is not discouraged by an outcome of the election.

He said: “Over the past months, from the streets of Karshi to the crowded paths of Nyanya, from the markets of Wuse to the quiet resilience of Gui, from the homes of the forgotten to the voices of the hopeful, you rose. You stood. You walked. You spoke.