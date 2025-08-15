FCT Poll: Abure’s Court Order Suspicious – LP

The Labour Party said the so-called court order purportedly obtained by the Julius Abure group from the Nasarawa State High Court directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to upload their candidates’ names for the forthcoming Abuja FCT Council elections is suspicious.

Interim National Chairman of Labour Party, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in a statement by her Senior Special Adviser (Media), Ken Asogwa, noted that the so-called court order came on the eve of bye-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 states.

Senator Usman described it as “Laughable” as the purported court order specifically refers to elections slated for February next year.

She accused Abure of forum shopping and said he preferred to go to a Nasarawa State High Court, “In a matter over which the Federal High Court has exclusive constitutional jurisdiction.”

According to her, since INEC is a federal institution established by the Constitution, the High Court of Nasarawa State has no lawful standi in this matter.

“Such abuse of judicial process ought to attract a stern reprimand from the court against the forum shoppers,” Usman stated.

She recalled that the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the land, had on April 4, 2025, unequivocally removed Julius Abure from office in a landmark judgment.

Usman alleged that Abure and his group have been sustained and emboldened by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government, which he said enabled “them to persist in contempt of court and reckless abuse of judicial processes.

“Their unholy alliance serves one purpose alone: to undermine the Labour Party and erode our democratic institutions.

“In their desperation for transient political advantage, they are even willing to diminish the authority of the Supreme Court itself.”