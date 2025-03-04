FCT Police Rescue Kidnaped Chief Superintendent

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has disclosed that its operatives rescued Chief Superintendent of Police Modestus Ojiebe, abducted by gunmen along the Kubwa Expressway in Abuja.

Speaking on the development on Monday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, stated that the officer had been safely reunited with his family.

The police further disclosed that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the suspects, who abandoned the officer and fled into the bush in Garaku, Nasarawa State.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of Dawaki Division acted swiftly, leading his patrol team while alerting all police checkpoints and key entry and exit points into the FCT. This decisive response enabled the successful rescue of the officer on the same night.” Adeh stated

READ ALSO

However, according to security expert Zagazola Makama, the incident occurred late Sunday night when Ojiebe’s Toyota Corolla developed a mechanical fault near Dei-Dei Barracks.

While attempting to repair the vehicle, he disclosed that an ash-coloured Mercedes-Benz with four armed occupants stopped behind him.

The assailants reportedly searched and robbed Ojiebe and his wife of their mobile phones and ATM cards. Upon discovering his police identity card, they forcibly took him into their vehicle and sped off, leaving his wife and their car behind.

Following the abduction, the FCT Police intensified stop-and-search operations at various entry and exit points in an effort to track down the perpetrators.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

