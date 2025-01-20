FCT Police Rescue 7-Year-Old Girl, Arrest Abductor

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued a five-year-old girl, Miracle Yakubu, and arrested a 46-year-old man, Nawaisi Abdullahi, for her alleged abduction.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at about 10:00 AM, when operatives from the Utako Police Division, working alongside local vigilantes, responded to a distress call.

The suspect was seen walking with the child along the Mobil Filling Station by Jabi Expressway toward an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident in a press release the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that Abdullahi had taken the child without the consent of her mother, a local bean cake (Akara) vendor in Utako Village.

READ ALSO

Adeh stated that upon interception, police operatives secured the child and reunited her with her family, the suspect is currently in custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full circumstances of the incident.

“The safety and security of all residents remain our top priority,” said CP Olatunji Disu, Commissioner of Police, FCT Command.

“We commend the swift response of our officers and the collaboration of local vigilantes in ensuring the safe return of the child.

“The FCT Police Command is committed to the safety of all residents. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly.”

Share

Please follow and like us: