FCT Police Redeploys Gwarimpa DPO Over Alleged Misconduct

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has redeployed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Gwarimpa Division, SP Babale Galadima, to the Command Headquarters to face administrative disciplinary proceedings following allegations of professional misconduct.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc.

According to the statement, the decision aligns with the CP’s earlier warning to all Divisional Police Officers and their subordinates to maintain professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights while performing their duties.

The CP reiterated that any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, or abuse of office will not be tolerated and will attract appropriate sanctions.

In the same directive, CSP Nasir Gusau has been appointed as the new Divisional Police Officer for the Gwarimpa Division with immediate effect. CP Dantawaye charged the newly appointed DPO to uphold the highest standards of integrity, ensure civility in public interactions, and align with the Command’s strategic operational goals aimed at ensuring peace, law, and order across the FCT.

The statement noted that the new DPO is expected to consolidate ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and strengthen trust between the police and residents of Gwarimpa.

The Commissioner of Police appealed to residents of Gwarimpa and its environs to cooperate with the new DPO and continue to support the police in maintaining peace and security in the area.

For emergencies or actionable information, members of the public can reach the FCT Police Command through the following numbers: 0803 200 3913 and 0806 858 7311, or contact the Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU) on 0810 731 4192.