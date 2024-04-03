FCT Police Raided Kidnappers’ Hideouts In Abuja

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Monday raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in the hills and bushes surrounding Apo resettlement in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Wednesday by SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s spokesman, said as much.

The statement reads, “The operatives of the FCT Police Command, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, stormed the hills and thick bushes surrounding Zone A and B of Apo-resettlement and its environs, on April 1, 2024, at about 11 am, to emplace some security measures in the area, as it is perceived to be kidnappers routes and criminal hideouts

READ ALSO:

“The clearance operation involved burning of illegal structures and bushes surrounding the hills and the proactive deployment of police operatives for surveillance patrol, as the entry and exit routes to the hills have been adequately manned,” the statement read.

The CP, however, called on the residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious act to the police.