FCT Police Raid Kidnappers’ Den, Arrest One

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said it raided a kidnappers’ den in Jibi forest bordering Ei-Dei and apprehended one suspect.

This was contained in a statement issued on its official X account on Monday by the spokesperson for the command, SP Josephine Adeh, saying firearms and cows were recovered from the camp.

The statement said, “The operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a continued fight against banditry in FCT, stormed a kidnappers’ den in Jibi forest bordering Dei-dei Abuja on March 23, 2024, at about 6 am. On sighting police operatives, the bandits fled from their hideouts to escape arrest.

“The crime prevention operation was carried out on the heels of credible intelligence that one Mallam Danyaboi and Ilu, gang members and colleagues to one Nasiru Mohammed aka. Danger, who was earlier arrested and paraded by the police command on March 11, 2024, in connection with a series of kidnappings in FCT, had planned a reprisal kidnapping attack in Zuba and its environs for the arrest of their members.

“Exhibits such as firearms and cows were recovered from the camp.”