FCT Police PRO Reacts As Natasha Adopts Idibia As Surname

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, SP Josephine Adeh, has warned women not to mistake a temporary passion for lasting love.

SP Adeh’s advice is coming hours after legendary Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face’s new lover, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State lawmaker adopted his surname Idibiax

Natasha adopted Idibia’s name on Sunday, a few hours after 2Face estranged wife, Annie Macaulay Idibia addressed herself by her maiden name.

However, in a post on her X handle on Sunday evening, Adeh stated that any man who easily replaces a woman will do it again.

Speaking further, she urged women in such situations to protect their heart, finances and future, noting that no title worth losing your dignity over.

‘She said: ’A man who easily replaces a woman will do it again. How he treats women is reflection of his character , his children are watching (if any )and so is the world.

“My fellow gender, no title is worth losing your dignity over. If he left her for you, don’t celebrate just yet your turn may come. Protect your heart, finances, and future. Don’t mistake a temporary passion for lasting love. Love is sweet, but wisdom is necessary”.

