FCT Police Nab Wanted Bandits’ Supplier, 11 Others

The Federal Republic of Nigeria (FCT) Police said it had apprehended a wanted logistics supplier and informant to a kidnapping banditry group terrorising Abuja and its environs.

The suspect identified as Mohammed Hamza a.k.a Auta was arrested by the anti-kidnapping unit of the Command at the Mongoro Forest.

Josephine Adeh, the command’s spokesperson confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The PPRO stated that the suspect, who has been on the wanted list of the Command, is being held over his alleged involvement in supplying firearms, ammunition and other weapons; food items and illicit drugs to the criminals in their various hideouts in the forests using a motorcycle.

She also revealed that the command operatives recovered one AK47 rifle, AK47 ammunition, one mobile phone, foodstuffs and an unregistered boxer Motorcycle from the suspect.

According to the statement, it arrested twelve other criminal suspects for various crimes, including illegal possession of firearms, illegal fabrication and production of small arms and light weapons, and armed robbery, amongst other crimes.

The statement reads in part, “The suspects; Daniel Williams, Mohammed Yusuf, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi, and Aminu Mohammed, were intercepted and arrested in the Zuba area of the FCT by operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

“Four (4) locally made firearms and one (1) live cartridge were recovered from the suspects. Preliminary investigations by the Police revealed that the gang was involved in fabricating and producing small and light weapons locally.

“Also the operatives of Utako Divisional Police Headquarters on 07/06/2023 at about 1900hrs following a tip-off actionable intelligence arrested eight(8) suspected armed robbers at one Amala Garden in Utako. Following the arrest, three firearms of different calibre, knives and hard drugs were recovered from them”.