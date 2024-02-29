FCT Police Nab Two Suspects For Selling Fake Dollar Notes

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said its operatives arrested two men for allegedly selling counterfeit dollar bills to Abuja citizens.

New Telegraph reports that the suspects, Abdullahi Yahaya of Nasarawa State and Gold Ebere of Jabi, were apprehended at Tin Can Resort Garden in the Jabi region of the territory.

Benneth Igweh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, made the announcement on Thursday while parading about five suspects at the command’s headquarters.

The CP disclosed that the suspects were in “possession of thirty-six (36) bundles of fake hundred (100) US dollar($) notes”.

“They confessed to being members of an eight (8) man gang who specializes in the interstate sale of fake dollar notes and have sold several of the fake notes to unsuspecting residents of FCT before they ran out of luck and were apprehended.

“The suspects are currently assisting the Police to apprehend other gang members on the run”, Igweh said.