FCT Police Nab Pastor, Others Over Alleged Child Trafficking

The operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command’s Rapid Response Squad 74 have arrested one pastor identified as Simon Kado, his relative, Jesse Simon-Kado, and their driver, Muhammad Isah, for alleged child trafficking.

The offenders were detained on Friday after routinely trafficking 12 underage minors – eight girls and four boys aged five to 16 – from Nasarawa State to Ogun State.

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement issued Saturday.

Adeh said: “Operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad 74, on Friday, February 9, at about 12:55 am, intercepted one Muhammad Isah, male, of Kafanchan, Kaduna State in a Toyota Hiace bus with Reg No APP 489 XE, conveying twelve; four male and eight female; underaged children to a destination later discovered to be in Ogun state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the children whose ages are between five years to 16 years, all from Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa State were being trafficked to Ogun state by one Pastor Simon Kado, male, and Jesse Simon-Kado, male, who are now presently in police custody.

“While the investigation is still ongoing and efforts in conduit with Nasarawa State Police Command on how to reunite victims with their respective families, the Commissioner of Police FCT, Benneth Igweh, wishes to reiterate that the safety of residents remains his utmost priority.”