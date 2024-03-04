FCT Police Nab 15 Over Looting Warehouse

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the arrest of 15 people in connection with the looting of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA’s) warehouse in Abuja.

SP Josephine Adeh, the command’s Public Relations Officer who disclosed this in Abuja said two security guards employed by the warehouse management were among the accused arrested in connection with the warehouse vandalism in Tasha neighborhood.

According to Adeh, the suspects were found with 26 sacks of corn, five motorcycles, and some vandalised aluminum roofing sheets.

READ ALSO:

“The police command in the FCT is fully informed about the impulsive attack on the Agric Department Strategic food store located at Tasha area of Abuja, on March 3.

“The attack has resulted in the vandalism and looting of the warehouse.

“The command wishes to state that normalcy has since been restored to the area and the situation, under control,” she said.