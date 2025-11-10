FCT Police Intensify Crime Prevention With Church Patrol Operations

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has intensified proactive crime prevention efforts through special church patrol operations across forested and border communities linking Bwari–Kaduna, Bwari–Niger, and Gwagwalada–Niger States.

The operation, conducted on 9th November 2025, was part of the directive by the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, psc, to ensure the safety of worship centres and residents during the ember months.

In a joint effort involving operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Department of State Services (DSS), local hunters, and vigilante groups, the patrol lasted from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., focusing on deterring criminal elements and building community confidence.

READ ALSO:

Church leaders in the affected areas were engaged and reassured of the Command’s unwavering commitment to their safety.

They were also sensitized on security best practices, including avoiding late-night religious activities, maintaining direct communication with security agencies, and promptly reporting suspicious movements.

According to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the Commissioner of Police has directed the blocking of identified routes frequently exploited by criminals, while strategic security posts within forest areas remain under constant supervision.

The Command reiterated that safety is a shared responsibility and urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and report any suspicious activity via the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08068587311, 08107314192 (CRU), or 07038979348 (PRO).

Dantawaye assured residents that the FCT remains safe and that the police will continue adopting dynamic, intelligence-led strategies to maintain a crime-free environment.