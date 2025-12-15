FCT Police Identify Father Of Boy Involved In Suspected Hit-And-Run Incident

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced that the father of a young boy involved in a suspected hit-and-run incident at the Apo Roundabout area of Abuja has been identified.

The Command disclosed on Monday that the father, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim, came forward and positively identified the victim as his son, Abba Adamu Ibrahim, following a public appeal issued by the police on December 11, 2025.

The boy, estimated to be between 12 and 15 years old, was found unconscious near a transformer at Apo Roundabout on December 10, 2025, after the suspected hit-and-run incident.

He is currently receiving medical care, while arrangements are being made for his safe and proper reunification with his father in line with established procedures and medical advice.

The FCT Police Command expressed appreciation to members of the public for their cooperation and the useful information provided, which it said greatly assisted in identifying the victim’s parent.

The Command also reiterated the importance of public vigilance and collaboration in safeguarding lives and strengthening crime prevention efforts across the Federal Capital Territory.

Residents were encouraged to promptly report suspicious incidents or persons to the nearest police station or through the FCT Police Command emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08028940883.