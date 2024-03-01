FCT Police Debunks Kidnapping Of 23 Persons In Bwari

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has debunked the news reports making rounds that no fewer than 23 people of Bwari, a suburb in Abuja, were abducted.

According to previous reports on social media, the bloodthirsty bandits assaulting the nation’s capital stormed Bwari and kidnapped about 23 residents.

Speaking on the development, SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer in a statement issued on Friday said the kidnapping was false.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “We wish to state that this assertion is false and a figment of the febrile imagination of the writer and peddlers of the information pool aimed at misleading and causing apprehension in the populace.

“Consequent to the above, we clearly wish to state that FCT is safe, as the command is working assiduously to maintain that.

“We urge residents to shun fake news and rumors and go about their lawful businesses without fear”.