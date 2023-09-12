FCT Police Debunk Killing Of 30 Residents In Kuje

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed rumours making rounds that over 30 locals were killed in the Kuje Area Council.

Last week, unconfirmed rumours claimed that illegal miners’ operations had caused a landslip in the nation’s capital that claimed the lives of 30 people.

It would be recalled that the report emanated from the maiden meeting between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the six area council Chairmen last Thursday.

Speaking on the development on Tuesday, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna G. Garba, in a statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh described the story as untrue.

The statement reads: “Commissioner of Police Garba wishes to enjoin the residents of the Federal Capital Territory to disregard the news making the rounds that about 30 persons were killed as a result of a landslide due to mining activities in Kuje Area Council, as no such incident took place.

“This misleading information is not only intended to cause fear and panic among Nigerians but also to make people believe that FCT is not safe. The Federal Capital Territory is the safest and most secure part of the country.

“It is on this note that the CP warns the non-state actors involved in purveying misleading information to desist from that.”