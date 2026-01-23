FCT Police Confirms Death Of Girl In Boyfriend’s House

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Police Command confirmed the alleged death of a girl identified as Esther Akwaji in her boyfriend’s house located at Dei-Dei, Abuja.

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson for FCT Police, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed that while the said boyfriend of the deceased is on the run, investigations had been instituted to unravel the mysteries behind the death.

She equally stated that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Kubwa General Hospital for autopsy examination.

Adeh explained that “ on 22nd January, 2026, at about 11:00 a.m., a distress call was received at the Dei-Dei ‘A’ Division from one Mr Peter Akwaji, who reported that his sister, Ms Esther Akwaji (27 years), left home on 21st January, 2026, at about 3:00 p.m., stating that she was going to a bank in Dei-Dei but never returned.

“ He further disclosed that at about 10:30 p.m. the same day, he received an anonymous telephone call from an individual who identified himself as the deceased’s boyfriend.

“ The caller stated that Esther had visited him at his residence, where he bought food for her, which she ate, after which she began vomiting. He claimed that she was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

“ Following the report, a team of Police operatives from the Dei-Dei Division immediately swung into action and proceeded to Kubwa General Hospital, where the lifeless body of Ms Esther Akwaji was recovered and deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy, to determine the exact cause of death.

“ Discreet investigations have commenced, and efforts are currently ongoing to trace and apprehend the alleged boyfriend, who is presently on the run.

“ The Command assures members of the public of its unwavering commitment to a thorough investigation and to ensuring that all persons found culpable are brought to justice. Further developments will be communicated as investigations progress”.