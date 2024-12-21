FCT Police Confirms Death Of 10 Persons In Abuja’s Catholic Church Stampede

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Police Command has confirmed the death of 6 adults, 4 children and 8 people with several degrees of injuries, following a stampede that occurred at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja.

The stampede which reportedly occurred at about 6:30 am on Saturday, was said to have happened during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly persons.

While the Church authorities have not reacted officially to the sad occurrence, the Police have warned both individuals and organisations with plans to distribute palliative to adhere to standard rules of engagement.

A statement from the Police, signed by the Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh said, “The FCT Police Command deeply regrets to confirm the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, on Saturday, 21st December 2024, during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly persons.

“ This tragic event, which happened at about 6:30 am, led to a stampede that claimed the lives of ten (10) individuals, including four (4) children, and left eight (8) others with varying degrees of injuries. Four (4) of the injured have been treated and discharged, while the remaining victims are receiving medical care.

“ The FCT Police Command sympathises with the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

“ To prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, the Command hereby directs that all organizations, religious bodies, groups, or individuals planning any public event, charitable activity, or large gathering in the FCT must notify the Police Command in advance. This will allow the deployment of adequate security measures to ensure public safety and prevent avoidable tragedies.

“ Failure to comply with this directive will result in the organizers being held liable for any incident or loss of life resulting from their negligence”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"